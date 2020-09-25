Show me the school toilets, CAG asks CPSEs as 11% toilets go missing

“Out of 1,967 co-educational schools surveyed by Audit, 99 had no functional toilets while 436 had only one functional toilet. The objective of providing separate toilets for boys and girls was not fulfilled in these 535 cases (27%) …Toilets constructed, but not in use Out of 2,326 constructed toilets surveyed, 691 (30%) were found not in use mainly due to lack of running water, lack of cleaning arrangements, damages to the toilets and other reasons like use of toilets for other purposes, toilets locked up etc.," CAG wrote in ints report now available in its website.