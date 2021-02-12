OPEN APP
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur speaks in the Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

Show me where is it written that Mandi, MSP will end: Anurag Thakur to oppns

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 11:31 AM IST Staff Writer

  • He said in Rajya Sabha, this Budget shows a hope to build new India, a stronger India and to build a self-reliant India
  • It will set us on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse, he further added

Responding to the questions regarding the Budget, Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance, challenged the opposition to point out where it is said that Mandi and Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will end, by saying: Show me where it is written.

He said at the Rajya Sabha, I challenge Congress and Opposition leaders to show where is it written that Mandi and Minimum Support Price system will end. We are committed to taking India forward.

This Budget shows a hope to build new India, a stronger India and to build a self-reliant India. It will set us on the path of becoming an economic and manufacturing powerhouse, he further added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on the recently presented Budget discussion today in Rajya Sabha, according to officials.

The discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 started Wednesday in Lok Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in Lok Sabha on February 1.

Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will speak in Parliament during the Union budget discussion in Lok Sabha today.

The Wayanad MP has been critical of the Union Budget presented earlier this month and said that the budget proposals will adversely impact the common man. He has slammed the government's economic policies and has advocated direct cash transfers to the poorest sections to give a boost to the economy.

