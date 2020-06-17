The European Union has weighed in on India-China tensions that have escalated over the last couple of days.

20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in clashes with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.

In light of what is happening at the India-China border, PM Narendra Modi called a meeting with the CMs of 15 states to discuss the issue.

Now the European Commission has weighed in and asked both sides to show restraint.

‘In light of recent worrying developments along LAC between India & China, we encourage both sides to show restraint & to engage in military de-escalation, as well as to continue the dialogue,’ said Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

‘This is crucial for building trust and reaching a peaceful solution which is essential to preserving peace and stability in the region,’ added Battu-Henriksson

