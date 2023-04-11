'Shows pride': PM Modi share video of Tamil Nadu residents showering flowers on Vande Bharat2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:27 PM IST
- This is the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be operating from Chennai after the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express
PM Modi shared a video on Monday where the people in Tamil Nadu's Salem can be seen showering flowers to welcome the new Vande Bharat Express. In the video, the crowd can be seen chanting slogans of “Bharat mata ki jai" as the train slows down at the station. The prime minister said that such enthusiasm is common as Vande Bharat Express invokes pride in people.
