PM Modi shared a video on Monday where the people in Tamil Nadu's Salem can be seen showering flowers to welcome the new Vande Bharat Express. In the video, the crowd can be seen chanting slogans of “Bharat mata ki jai" as the train slows down at the station. The prime minister said that such enthusiasm is common as Vande Bharat Express invokes pride in people.

“A spectacular welcome in Salem! Such enthusiasm is common in different places the Vande Bharat Express reaches, showing the deep pride among the people of India," PM Modi said sharing the PIB video.

Such enthusiasm is common in different places the Vande Bharat Express reaches, showing the deep pride among the people of India. https://t.co/hHgj3no8vG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2023

PM Modi flagged the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at MGR Chennai Central Railway Station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 8 April. After the train arrived, the prime minister inspected the coaches of the train and even interacted with common people.

This is the second Vande Bharat Express train that will be operating from Chennai after the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. The high-speed train will run between the two cities every day except for Wednesdays, traveling at a speed of 130 kmph and completing the journey in approximately 5.5 hours. This will save passengers 1.2 hours in travel time compared to other express trains, according to Southern Railway.

The prime minister is scheduled to launch another Vande Bharat Express in Rajasthan on Wednesday which would run between the railway stations in Jaipur and Delhi Cantt.

Starting from April 13, 2023, the Vande Bharat Express train will commence its regular service between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt. with scheduled stops at Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurgaon. This high-speed train will cover the Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. route in just 5 hours and 15 minutes, which is faster than the Shatabdi Express, the current fastest train on the same route, by a significant margin of 60 minutes.

Furthermore, the Vande Bharat Express will also become the first semi-high-speed passenger train to operate on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) lines.