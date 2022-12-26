'Shraddha Walkar case led to break up with Tunisha Sharma': Sheezan Khan told police2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 02:44 PM IST
Waliv police produced Khan in the court after his arrest in the case for abetment to suicide.
Sheezan Khan, prime accused in Tunisha Sharma's death case, noted that he was compelled to end their relationship because he was "disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" murder. Khan is currently in police custody.