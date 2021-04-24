Shravan Rathod leaves behind rich Bollywood legacy

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Shravan Rathod of music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan passed away this week, leaving behind a rich legacy of blockbuster Bollywood soundtracks that the two were known for in the 1990s. Having popularised the influence of Hindustani classical and semi-classical music to create chartbusters with appeal for common masses, the two enjoyed a great run till the mid-1990s when one of the partners Nadeem Saifi, was named in the murder case of T-Series mogul Gulshan Kumar.

#Aashiqui (1990)- The Mahesh Bhatt directed film had launched the careers of the two composers and singer Kumar Sanu and remains one of the highest-selling Bollywood soundtracks ever with songs such as Dheere Dheere Se, Nazar Ke Samne and Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, among others.

#Saajan (1991)- The Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer was not just one of the highest grossers of the year but also its highest-selling album. Singers like SP Balasubramanyam, Pankaj Udhas, Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik had rendered tracks such as Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal, Dekha Hai Pehli Baar and Bahot Pyar Karte Hain.

#Deewana (1992)- Better known as Shah Rukh Khan’s big Bollywood debut, the film co-starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharati was the best-selling soundtrack of the year with songs such as Sochenge Tumhein Pyar, Teri Ummeed Tera Intezar, Aisi Deewangi and Koi Na Koi Chahiye.

#Raja Hindustani (1996)- The romantic drama starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor ranks high among the all-time greatest Bollywood soundtracks and the best seller that year by a wide margin. Hits included Kitna Pyara Tujhe Rab Ne, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein and Pardesi Pardesi.

#Dhadkan (2000)- Released after Saif's controversial move to the UK, the superhit soundtrack included songs like Dulhe Ka Sehra, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein and Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se.

