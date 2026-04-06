Shreya Ghoshal's big real estate investment: ₹29.70 crore apartment in Mumbai's Worli

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, along with her parents Shamishtha Ghoshal and Biswajit Ghoshal, has purchased a premium residential apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Worli for ₹29.70 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The transaction, registered in April 2026 on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), adds to a growing list of high-value real estate deals in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighborhoods.

Also Read | Promoters sell apartment at Raheja Artesia in Worli for ₹121 crore

The apartment has a carpet area of 2,430 sq. ft. and a total area of 2,750 sq. ft., along with three car parking spaces. The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹1.78 crore for the transaction, in addition to registration charges of ₹30,000.

Advertisement

Why Worli is so expensive? The apartment is located in Godrej Trilogy Worli, a high-end residential project in central Mumbai, and is among the most expensive areas in India, due to a mix of location, infrastructure, and lifestyle factors.

The presence of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link connects Worli directly to Bandra and the western suburbs, cutting travel time and boosting demand.

The place has a concentration of high-end developments by top builders, featuring modern amenities, security, and exclusivity, appealing to celebrities, business leaders, and NRIs. Worli is also close to offices, luxury hotels, fine-dining restaurants, and upscale malls, making it a convenient and prestigious place to live.

Shreya Ghoshal net worth Shreya Ghoshal’s remarkable career has translated into significant financial success. According to reports, her net worth exceeds ₹200 crore, with an annual income estimated between ₹10 crore and ₹12 crore. She reportedly charges around ₹25 lakh per song, reflecting her immense popularity and demand in the music industry.

Advertisement

Ghoshal's music career She was born to Biswajit Ghoshal, an electrical engineer, and Sarmistha Ghoshal, a postgraduate in literature. Shreya began her musical journey at just 14, winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Her big break came with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film Devdas, where she lent her voice to five songs, including the National Award-winning track Bairi Piya.

Also Read | No one is paying for music—and what it is costing the industry

Over the years, she has recorded more than 3,000 songs in over 20 languages, delivering popular hits like Teri Ore, Barso Re, Deewani Mastani, Chikni Chameli, Saibo, Agar Tum Mil Jao, and Jaadu Hai Nasha. She is also a judge on the popular reality show Indian Idol, where she mentors and guides aspiring singers.

Shreya Ghoshal has won multiple National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer, for her versatility and excellence across languages. She received her first award for “Bairi Piya” from the film Devdas. She later won for “Dheere Jalna” from Paheli, “Yeh Ishq Haaye” from Jab We Met.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways Shreya Ghoshal's investment highlights the luxurious real estate market in Mumbai.

The strategic location of Worli enhances property values, attracting high-profile buyers.

Ghoshal's successful career in the music industry has contributed significantly to her net worth.