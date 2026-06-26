Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's General Secy Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra resign in temple donation theft case

Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, resigned on Friday, along with member trustee Anil Mishra, taking moral responsibility in connection with the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case.

The development came after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to the resignation of Champat Rai from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust? ⌵ Champat Rai resigned due to moral responsibility connected to the alleged donation theft case involving the Ram Mandir, in order to ensure a free and fair investigation. 2 What are the allegations regarding the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case? ⌵ Allegations include the misappropriation of ₹7 crore to ₹7.5 crore in donations intended for the Ram Mandir, prompting a First Information Report to be filed and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed. 3 How is the Uttar Pradesh government responding to the Ram Mandir donation controversy? ⌵ The Uttar Pradesh government has established a three-member SIT to investigate the alleged embezzlement and has insisted that the investigation will reveal the truth behind the allegations. 4 Why did the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) call for a court-supervised investigation into the Ram Mandir trust? ⌵ AAP called for a court-supervised investigation due to concerns over financial irregularities, missing donations, and the need for accountability regarding the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. 5 What legal provisions were cited in the FIR related to the Ram Mandir donation case? ⌵ The FIR referenced multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5) in connection with the alleged donation theft.

In a letter to Trust Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Rai said he was stepping down to ensure a free and fair investigation and to protect the sanctity of Bhagwan Ram’s work from controversy. He, however, denied any wrongdoing and said he was resigning due to moral responsibility until the investigation is complete.

Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case: Here's what we know A case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61, and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Several people have been named in the FIR, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav, and others.

The FIR came after allegations were levelled by a former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who alleged that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. In response to his claims, the state government formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 14 June to probe the alleged scam and acted on the request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

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UP CM slams Opposition over alleged embezzlement case Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the opposition for its stand on the alleged embezzlement case at the Ram Mandir. Calling out the opposition, Adityanath said that those who had opposed the temple construction were now raising the issue for political gain.

He added that Uttar Pradesh would adopt a "zero-tolerance" policy against any individual who attempts to hurt public faith. He made these remarks at a public meeting in Deoria after the first FIR was lodged on the SIT's preliminary report.

Addressing those who question issues related to Lord Ram and Ayodhya, Adityanath alleged that they had previously rejected both the existence of Lord Ram and the importance of Ayodhya. He added, "One side used to say that lord Ram doesn't even exist, meaning these people wanted to deny Ayodhya itself. They kept fighting the case in court continuously, kept fielding armies of lawyers against the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, and the other side is the one that would wield sticks and fire bullets at those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.'"

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He went on to say that those who fired bullets at the mere mention of Lord Ram's name are now coming forward to say that there has been tampering with faith. "They would incite riots on Ram Navami, ban Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, prevent the Kanwar Yatra from taking place, incite riots during Durga Puja... Remember, the Congress didn't just loot the country; they tore it apart. The records of dishonesty and corruption they established, and those very people are now casting aspersions on Ayodhya? This is unacceptable," he added.

Reiterating the state government's stand on the probe, Adityanath said the truth would emerge through the investigation and appealed to those making allegations to cooperate with the SIT.

Also Read | AAP attacks UP govt over SIT probing Ram Mandir donation theft allegations

"The government had stated from day one that the absolute truth would be brought to light. I reiterate: do not put the devotees of Ram to the test, do not trifle with their faith; if you have proof, present the evidence to the SIT," he said.

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Meanwhile, a new petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a court-supervised investigation into the allegations. The plea requested the registration of an FIR and the constitution of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led SIT to examine claims of missing funds, financial irregularities, alleged mismanagement, and other purported illegalities connected to the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



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