The duration of this tour is for 17 days. The first halt of this train will be at Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. Tourists will visit and visit all the important religious places associated with Lord Shri Ram such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which the train will return to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey.