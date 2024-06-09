Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant not part of Modi govt, he says ’the party needs...’

Shiv Sena MP and son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he has to work towards strengthening the party at the ground level.

Livemint
Updated06:59 PM IST
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) (HT Photo)

Shrikant Shinde, the Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan Lok Sabha seat and son of state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was expected to be in the Narendra Modi-led 3.0 government, is not going to be the part of Cabinet.

"I believe that ours is a party of workers, and the job of giving justice to them is being done by CM Eknath Shinde here, said Shrikant.

Speaking to PTI, Shrikant said that party workers had a demand (of him being the minister) but as of today, the party needs Shrikant Shinde.

"I have to work towards strengthening the party at the ground level," said Shrikant Shinde.

Shrikant defeated Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Vaishali Darekar from Kalyan constituency to retain the seat by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

On Saturday, Shrikant had said that he was not interested in becoming a minister at the Centre.

The Sena MP added that several other MPs who worked for the party for years should be given the opportunity.

In the Lok Sabha elections, apart from Kalyan, the Shiv Sena, which fought the elections in alliance with the Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) and NCP (Ajit Pawar)  won seven seats – Buldhana, Aurangabad, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North West, Maval, Hatkanangale. The party had contested 15 seats.

The BJP bagged nine seats, while another ally Ajit Pawar-led NCP won a seat.

After BJP's poor performance in the state, the Shiv Sena leader whose party is part of NDA, had said that certain situations come up sometimes but it is not permanent. "In the coming times, the situation will change. We will perform better... We will analyse the mistakes we made and win strongly the next time", Shinde told.

The swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers will take place on Sunday. Industrialists, celebrities are among those attending the ceremony.

