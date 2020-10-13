Subscribe
Home >News >India >Shringla, American diplomat Biegun hold bilateral talks over range of issues
Foreign Secy Harsh V Shringla met US Deputy Secy of State Stephen Biegun for bilateral consultations over a diverse range of issues, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Shringla, American diplomat Biegun hold bilateral talks over range of issues

1 min read . 13 Oct 2020 ANI

  • Biegun, who arrived in India yesterday, participated alongside Shringla in the opening session of the fourth India-US Forum
  • The visit to India comes ahead of the forthcoming Indo-US 2 2 talks at the foreign and defence ministerial level

NEW DELHI : Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, on Tuesday for bilateral consultations over a diverse range of issues and highlighted convergences and shared interests between India and the United States.

"FS @harshvshringla met US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun for bilateral consultations over a diverse range of issues. Highlighted convergences & shared interests between India-US. Both sides reiterated their commitment to the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.

Biegun, who arrived in India yesterday, participated alongside Shringla in the opening session of the fourth India-US Forum.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen Biegun, wherein they exchanged views on world politics and regional issues.

The visit to India comes ahead of the forthcoming Indo-US 2 2 talks at the foreign and defence ministerial level.

According to the State Department statement, Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the United States and India can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

