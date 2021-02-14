Shringla visit to Russia: Proposed maritime corridor, bilateral trade top agenda

NEW DELHI: Revitalising the proposed Chennai Vladivostok Maritime Corridor and ways to increase bilateral trade that has stagnated at $10-11 billion will be among the key points on the agenda when foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visits Russia this week.

The 17-18 February visit is also expected to see both sides discuss possible dates for the India-Russia annual summit that is to be hosted by India this year. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not take place in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to Indian and Russian officials. In this context, Shringla’s visit is important as it keeps “contacts at high levels of government on track," said Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary.

Matters related to the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) summit that New Delhi is to host this year are also expected to be on the talks’ table.

According to Sibal, Shringla’s meetings with his Russian interlocutors would send a signal that India’s ties with Moscow are independent of ties with the US and in India’s national interest. This was against the backdrop of the new Biden administration extending a nuclear arms pact with Russia but doubling down on pledges to hold Moscow accountable following the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and new allegations of hacking by the Russian government.

Indian government numbers say that while bilateral investment numbers have already touched $30 billion, thanks to investment in oil and gas, two-way trade has languished at $10-11 billion. Analysts like Sibal have attributed the lack of interest from the Indian private sector, the structure of the Russian economy and a lack of information on the potential of the two markets as the main reasons for stagnant trade.

Complicating matters have been the long routes for trade – an existing route from Mumbai to the Russian port of St Petersburg on the Baltic Sea coast takes about 40 days, according to Indian industry. A shorter route through Chabahar port is yet to fructify due to sanctions on Iran. With the Biden administration in place, Container Corporation of India (Concor) and Russian Railways are looking to begin commercial runs by end of February on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC)-- a 7,200 km-long network of ship, rail and road routes covering 13 countries including India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia.

Operationalising the Chennai-Vladivostok route would supplement the INSTC and trade via this route would take 24-25 days. It was in 2019, that India and Russia announced their intent to connect Chennai and Vladivostok, during a visit to Russia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi had then extended a $1 billion Line of Credit (LoC) for the Russian Far East – where strategic rival China has made inroads in recent years. The LoC would be “a take off point for (India’s) Act Far East (policy)," Modi had said. The Russian Far East is said to comprise roughly a third of Russia and although rich in minerals, hydrocarbons, timber and fish, it is an economically underdeveloped region. News reports said Tata Power and KGK Diamond are among the companies that have invested in the region.

People familiar with the matter said feasibility studies on the Chennai-Vladivostok route were to begin soon and would act as a “game changer" in injecting much needed momentum into economic ties. Ties in the energy sector were strong and efforts were on to broad base economic linkages, one of the people cited above said. In the railways sector, Russia had shown interest in modernization of Indian Railways’ signaling systems as well as in the private operation of train services, the person said. Digital toll collection in the roads’ sector and inland waterways development were two other areas that Moscow was keen on, the person said.

The two countries would be holding their strategic economic dialogue in the next two months that could give a push to these projects, the person said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via