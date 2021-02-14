Shringla visit to Russia: Proposed maritime corridor, bilateral trade top agenda

Operationalising the Chennai-Vladivostok route would supplement the INSTC and trade via this route would take 24-25 days. It was in 2019, that India and Russia announced their intent to connect Chennai and Vladivostok, during a visit to Russia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi had then extended a $1 billion Line of Credit (LoC) for the Russian Far East – where strategic rival China has made inroads in recent years. The LoC would be “a take off point for (India’s) Act Far East (policy)," Modi had said. The Russian Far East is said to comprise roughly a third of Russia and although rich in minerals, hydrocarbons, timber and fish, it is an economically underdeveloped region. News reports said Tata Power and KGK Diamond are among the companies that have invested in the region.

