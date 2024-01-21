News
Shriram Fin may oust UPL from Nifty in NSE arm’s semi-annual review
Summary
- The inclusion could attract net inflow of $245 million to the SFL counter
Mumbai: Shriram Finance (SFL) could replace UPL on the Nifty 50 index while Canara Bank is likely to replace Bandhan Bank on the 12 constituent Bank Nifty index at the semi-annual review of Nifty indices , which will take effect on 31 March .
