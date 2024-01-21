Shriram Fin may oust UPL from Nifty in NSE arm’s semi-annual review

“SFL’s wide-spread presence as one of the leading CV financers and its diversified bouquet of products (which came in from SCUF merger) started showing a strong growth momentum," noted JM Financial, which had a price target of ₹2,130 on the stock and a buy rating post its Q2 results. “We expect the margins to sust-ain from here on while healthy PCR (provision coverage ratio) adds to asset quality comfort. We continue to maintain our FY24/FY25 gro-wth and earnings estimates expecting ROA/ROEs of 3.3%/15.5% for FY25E."