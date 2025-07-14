Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 other astronauts enter SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to return home; splashdown tomorrow | WATCH

Indian Air Force Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission, entered the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on Monday for their return journey to Earth. The mission will end with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California tomorrow.

The hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'Grace' was closed, and the indicator was aligned, marking the final preparations for the undocking of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew from the International Space Station (ISS) after almost 20 days in space.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, who is also part of the crew for the mission, will be piloting the spacecraft. The departure operations have begun for the crew with the hatch closing, and the crew have all entered the spaceship.

As per Axiom Space, the crew's return journey will take approximately 22.5 hours back to Earth, marking the conclusion of their nearly mission aboard the orbiting laboratory.

WATCH:

Shubhanshu Shukla's farewell speech Group Captain Shukla on Sunday delivered a stirring farewell speech from the ISS as the Ax-4 crew prepared for its journey back to Earth.

With a modern twist, he quoted the iconic words of Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian in space, saying, "Aaj ka Bharat abhi bhi saare jahaan se acha dikhta hai" (Today's India is still more splendid than the entire world).

"Aaj ka bharat space se mahatvakaanshi dikhta hai, aaj ka bharat space se nidar dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat confident dikhta hai, aaj ka Bharat garv se poorn dikhta hai aur inhi sab kaarano ki vajah se aaj mai fir se keh sakta hoon ki aaj ka bharat abhi bhi saare jahaan se acha dikhta hai" (Today's India looks ambitious from space. Today's India looks fearless, confident, and full of pride)," he added.

Group Captain Shukla also expressed his gratitude to the people of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NASA, international partners, Axiom Space, and SpaceX for making this journey possible and highlighted the incredible experience of working with professionals from around the world and the mission's far-reaching impact.

Axiom Mission 4 The Ax-4 crew, comprising Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Hungarian to Orbit (HUNOR) astronaut Tibor Kapu, had been actively engaged in research and outreach activities aboard the ISS as part of the mission.

As per NASA, the Dragon spacecraft will return to Earth with more than 580 pounds of cargo, including NASA hardware and data from over 60 experiments conducted during the mission.

Axiom Mission 4 was launched on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 pm IST, ahead of schedule, connecting to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module.

