Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashok Chakra; Gallantry honours for 70 Armed Forces personnel announced - Full list

President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards for 70 personnel from the armed forces and central armed police forces on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. These included one Ashok Chakra, which was conferred on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS).
In June last year, Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space and the first to reach the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.
His 18-day space journey took place 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.
A seasoned fighter pilot, Shukla has logged more than 2,000 flying hours on a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and An-32.
On the eve of Republic Day, President Murmu approved gallantry awards for 70 personnel. These included three Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous award, one Bar to the Sena Medal (Gallantry), and 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry).
The Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, was conferred on Major Arshdeep Singh, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba, and Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair.
The President also approved the conferment of 301 military decorations on Armed Forces and other personnel. These comprised 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 56 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, nine Yudh Seva Medals, two Bars to the Sena Medal (Distinguished), 43 Sena Medals (Distinguished), eight Nao Sena Medals (Distinguished), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Distinguished), and 135 Vishisht Seva Medals.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla
Major Arshdeep Singh
Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba
Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair
Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar
Major Anshul Baltoo
Major Shivkant Yadav
Major Vivek
Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh
Captain Yogender Singh Thakur
Subedar P H Moses
Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand (Posthumous)
Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei
Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta
Lieutenant Commander Dilna K
Lieutenant Commander Roopa A
Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson
Lance Havildar Satya Pal Singh
Colonel Amit Dadhwal
Lieutenant Colonel Mudigere Rajagopal Suhas
Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Shoury Arya
Major Kulbir Singh Mohan
Major Aneesh Chandran C
Major Charanjit Singh
Major Nagavignesh KA
Major Rohit Kumar
Major Sivaprasad K
Major Akshay Anand
Major C Sai Vivek
Major Vishwa Prakash Dubey
Major Rohit Kumar
Major Ravi Kumar Singh
Major Tushar Nagraik
Captain Ajinkya Pandit Kanase
Captain Jagdeep Narayan
Captain Prabhat Kumar Singh
Captain Gursharan Singh
Subedar Dharamveer (Posthumous)
Subedar Raj Kumar Manjhi
Subedar Gopal Singh
Subedar Kuldeep Chand (Posthumous)
Subedar Shamas Din
Naib Subedar Mohmad Iqbal Teeli
Naib Subedar Pawan Kumar
Naib Subedar Sariful Mandal
Naib Risaldar Rana Pratap Singh
Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh (Posthumous)
Havildar Anand Suman Rana
Havildar Maksood Deen
Havildar Puran Singh Kharayat
Havildar Md Saroj Khan
Havildar Yang Dorjee Lama
Lance Dafadar Bharavad Mehulbhai Mepabhai (Posthumous)
Naik Ranjay Kumar
Lance Naik Ashok Kumar Bhinchar
Sepoy Shabir Ahmad
Sepoy Gyakar Sandip Pandurang (Posthumous)
Sepoy Kadaohum Bellai
Rifleman Waikhom Mohan Singh
Rifleman Thanggoulun Singson
Paratrooper Bringer HK
Paratrooper Deepchand Kargwal
Commander Nardeep Singh
Lieutenant Commander Rishabh Purbia
Commander Rajeshwar Kumar Sharma
Lieutenant Commander Prashant Raj
Commander Harpreet Singh
Captain Piyush Katiyar
Wing Commander Shobhit Vyas
Junior Warrant Officer Kirpal Singh Salaria
