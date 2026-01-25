Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashok Chakra; Gallantry honours for 70 Armed Forces personnel announced - Full list

President Droupadi Murmu approved gallantry awards for 70 personnel from the armed forces and central armed police forces on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. These included one Ashok Chakra, which was conferred on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

In June last year, Shukla became the second Indian to travel to space and the first to reach the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission.

His 18-day space journey took place 41 years after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.

A seasoned fighter pilot, Shukla has logged more than 2,000 flying hours on a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and An-32.

On the eve of Republic Day, President Murmu approved gallantry awards for 70 personnel. These included three Kirti Chakras, 13 Shaurya Chakras, including one posthumous award, one Bar to the Sena Medal (Gallantry), and 44 Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, was conferred on Major Arshdeep Singh, Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba, and Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair.

The President also approved the conferment of 301 military decorations on Armed Forces and other personnel. These comprised 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 56 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, nine Yudh Seva Medals, two Bars to the Sena Medal (Distinguished), 43 Sena Medals (Distinguished), eight Nao Sena Medals (Distinguished), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Distinguished), and 135 Vishisht Seva Medals.

Here's the full list of Gallantry awards ASHOKA CHAKRA Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla

KIRTI CHAKRA Major Arshdeep Singh

Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba

Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair

SHAURYA CHAKRA Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar

Major Anshul Baltoo

Major Shivkant Yadav

Major Vivek

Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh

Captain Yogender Singh Thakur

Subedar P H Moses

Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand (Posthumous)

Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei

Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K

Lieutenant Commander Roopa A

Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson

BAR TO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) Lance Havildar Satya Pal Singh

SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) Colonel Amit Dadhwal

Lieutenant Colonel Mudigere Rajagopal Suhas

Lieutenant Colonel Pradeep Shoury Arya

Major Kulbir Singh Mohan

Major Aneesh Chandran C

Major Charanjit Singh

Major Nagavignesh KA

Major Rohit Kumar

Major Sivaprasad K

Major Akshay Anand

Major C Sai Vivek

Major Vishwa Prakash Dubey

Major Rohit Kumar

Major Ravi Kumar Singh

Major Tushar Nagraik

Captain Ajinkya Pandit Kanase

Captain Jagdeep Narayan

Captain Prabhat Kumar Singh

Captain Gursharan Singh

Subedar Dharamveer (Posthumous)

Subedar Raj Kumar Manjhi

Subedar Gopal Singh

Subedar Kuldeep Chand (Posthumous)

Subedar Shamas Din

Naib Subedar Mohmad Iqbal Teeli

Naib Subedar Pawan Kumar

Naib Subedar Sariful Mandal

Naib Risaldar Rana Pratap Singh

Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh (Posthumous)

Havildar Anand Suman Rana

Havildar Maksood Deen

Havildar Puran Singh Kharayat

Havildar Md Saroj Khan

Havildar Yang Dorjee Lama

Lance Dafadar Bharavad Mehulbhai Mepabhai (Posthumous)

Naik Ranjay Kumar

Lance Naik Ashok Kumar Bhinchar

Sepoy Shabir Ahmad

Sepoy Gyakar Sandip Pandurang (Posthumous)

Sepoy Kadaohum Bellai

Rifleman Waikhom Mohan Singh

Rifleman Thanggoulun Singson

Paratrooper Bringer HK

Paratrooper Deepchand Kargwal

NAO SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) Commander Nardeep Singh

Lieutenant Commander Rishabh Purbia

Commander Rajeshwar Kumar Sharma

Lieutenant Commander Prashant Raj

Commander Harpreet Singh

Captain Piyush Katiyar

VAYU SENA MEDAL (GALLANTRY) Wing Commander Shobhit Vyas