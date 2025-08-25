Shubhanshu Shukla in Lucknow: Space traveller comes home ‘after 1.5 years’; Brajesh Pathak says, 'Today is a big day…'

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the second Indian astronaut to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, arrived in Lucknow on Monday morning.

The 39-year-old received a warm welcome at the airport where family, friends, children and admirers gathered to celebrate his return. After receiving rousing welcome by Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others, Shubhanshu Shukla headed to City Montessori School in Gomtinagar.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, “Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival.”

He further noted, "Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love."

A felicitation ceremony has been organised for the astronaut who achieved a milestone through his recent space travel.

Before Shubhanshu Shukla's arrival, his mother had said, "My son is coming home after 1.5 years. I am very happy and excited to meet him after so long. We will welcome him warmly. The entire family is going to the airport to welcome him," ANI reported

“I am very happy and excited. We were waiting for this day for a long time. He is finally coming home to Lucknow,” ANI quoted Shubhanshu Shukla's sister as saying. She added, “This is the biggest achievement. All children and the whole of Lucknow will be there to welcome him home. Nothing can be merrier than this. People are showing him so much love, and he is motivating children.”

Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to Earth on July 15, on Sunday shared the experiences and challenges he faced while being part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The Indian astronaut with three others, onboard Dragon spacecraft, set off for space from the Kennedy Space Center in the US on June 25.

