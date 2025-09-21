‘Shubho Mahalaya’: PM Modi greets people, says ‘as sacred days of Durga Puja draw near…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Mahalaya on Sunday and wished that as the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may everyone's lives be filled with light and purpose.

The devout believe that Goddess Durga begins her descent from her abode in Mount Kailash to the Earth on this day.

"Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose," Modi said on X.

