Shubman Gill lends voice for students amid nationwide CJP protests; ‘Education has power to shape our nation's future’

India captain Shubman Gill became the latest cricketer to come out and lend a voice for the students protesting against repeated exam paper leaks nationwide. What started in New Delhi has now spread to Mumbai and states such as Bihar.

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The protests that began on 20 July at Jantar Mantar have taken a violent turn with police resorting to lathi-charge on multiple occasions, citing law and order concerns. The agitation is being spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) with the support of environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast in solidarity with the students.

They are demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the NEET paper leaks that led to a re-test recently. Multiple students died by suicide across the country in the aftermath of the paper leak.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why are students protesting against the Education Minister in India? ⌵ Students are protesting against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated NEET exam paper leaks, which have led to significant distress, including multiple student suicides. 2 What demands are being made by the Cockroach Janta Party during the student protests? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and comprehensive reforms to address examination irregularities affecting students. 3 How has Shubman Gill expressed his support for protesting students? ⌵ Shubman Gill has voiced his support by emphasizing the importance of education in shaping the nation's future and encouraging peaceful expression of student grievances. 4 What role do public figures like Sachin Tendulkar play in the ongoing protests? ⌵ Public figures like Sachin Tendulkar are calling for societal support to create a culture that rewards merit while backing students' right to protest against educational injustices. 5 How are the protests impacting students and their families across India? ⌵ The protests highlight the frustrations of students and their families regarding the credibility of the education system, as many fear that hard work is not being rewarded due to systemic failures.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Shubman stated that everyone deserves an opportunity to learn, dream and shape their own future. “As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to,” the Indian captain wrote.

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“I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully. Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart," he added.

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Sachin Tendulkar calls for all to come together Just an hour before, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also raised his voice for the students. Talking to the social media, Tendulkar said his late father Ramesh Tendulkar, who was a professor, instilled in him certain values quite early in life, the primary one being “Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts.”

"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable," Tendulkar stated.

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"Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," he added. Tendulkar said he is hopeful of a solution coming through and stressed the need to promote a culture that rewards honesty and in which merit wins.

"As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.

"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations," he said.

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Another former cricketer, Irfan Pathan, also voiced his support for the students. “Every student puts in years of hard work for a better future and their families make sacrifices along the way too. No paper leak should ever be allowed to take that hope,” wrote the former India pacer.

“I have full faith that our country, authorities will ensure every one of them gets a fair chance. I also hope every possible step is taken to make sure this never happens again. Our students are our future, Protect their dreams.”

“I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully. Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart," he added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in