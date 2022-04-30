Gujarat Titan's Shubman Gill on Friday took the internet by storm when he asked Tesla CEO to buy this.

The Indian cricketer reached out to Musk on his Twitter post and wrote “Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time." He completed his tweet by tagging Elon Musk and a ‘#swiggy’.

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

Often people have been seen complaining about the delays in food delivery by the aggregator platform of Bangalore based Bundl technologies. Earlier Bengali Movie actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has also complained about Swiggy's food delivery on twitter, where he had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On Shubhman Gill's tweet, the Swiggy Cares handle sent two replies- first asking him to share the details of his order via a direct message (DM).

On receiving the order details from the cricketer, Swiggy Cares handle thanked Shubman Gill.

At the time of writing this Shubman Gill's tweet garnered over 31K 'Likes' and over 1,600 'Retweets'. There were also a host of replies from other users, but one in particular caught the attention of the Twitterverse.

Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you’re ordering).



Meet us in DM with your details, we’ll jump on it quicker than any acquisition :) ^Saikiran https://t.co/EhSzF5gBqr — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

Got your DM, Shubman. See you there!

^Saikiran — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 29, 2022

Shubman Gill is currently involved in the ongoing IPL 2022. He is representing Gujarat Titans, who sit pretty at the top of the IPL points table.

After a blistering start to IPL 2022, where he scored 180 runs in his first three matches, the opening batter has somewhat gone off the boil. In his last five matches, Gill has scored just 49 runs.

In total, Gill has so far scored 229 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 28.63 and a strike-rate of 142.23.