Shubman Gill surpasses Virat Kohli's record to become fastest Indian to score 1000 ODI runs1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
- Shubman Gill completed 1000 runs in just 24 innings
Shubman Gill on Wednesday surpasses records set by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to become the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 runs.
23-year-old Gill, who made his ODI debut in January 2019, had completed 1000 runs in 24 innings.
Apart from being the fastest Indian to set this record, he also became the joint second-fastest to 1000 runs in terms of innings alongside Imam Ul Haq of Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman had crossed 1000 runs in 18 innings.
He achieved the feat in the first ODI against New Zealand after getting to his second straight ODI century.
Apart from this achievement, Gill, who hit his maiden ODI century in India to complement his fifty during the series, has moved up 10 spots to 26th in ODI ranking. The young Indian opener scored 207 runs at an average of 69.
