Shut after Covid-19 onset, train services restart in Kashmir Valley after 11 months1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 01:43 PM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said this will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism sector
New Delhi: After remaining suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, train services resumed in the Kashmir Valley today. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said this will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism sector.
"Railways to resume train operations in Kashmir Valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from 22nd February, with two services operating initially," Goyal had tweeted earlier.
Currently, only special trains which are fully reserved are in operation across the country along with some suburban train services.
All regular train services were cancelled since March 25 when the coronavirus lockdown was announced.
Meanwhile, as many as 14,199 new Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday. With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,05,850 including 1,50,055 active cases and 1,06,99,410 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,385 with the loss of 83 lives in the last 24 hours.
