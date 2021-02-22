Meanwhile, as many as 14,199 new Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday. With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,10,05,850 including 1,50,055 active cases and 1,06,99,410 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,385 with the loss of 83 lives in the last 24 hours.