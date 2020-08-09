Shutters of Kerala's Pamba dam to be opened: Pathanamthitta administration

PATHANAMTHITTA : Six shutters of the Pamba dam in Kerala would be opened for 60 cm each and around 82 cubic feet of water would flow out, said the district administration on Sunday.

Six shutters of the Pamba dam in Kerala would be opened for 60 cm each and around 82 cubic feet of water would flow out, said the district administration on Sunday.

The administration said that 40 cm rise in the water level of the Pamba river is expected, and the water will reach Ranni town in 5 hours.

The administration said that 40 cm rise in the water level of the Pamba river is expected, and the water will reach Ranni town in 5 hours. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"6 shutters of Pamba dam to be opened for 60 cm each. 82 cubic feet of water will flow out. Expecting a 40 cm water level rise in Pamba river. Water will reach Ranni town in 5 hours," said District Collector PB Nooh.

Earlier today, the shutters of Neyyar dam and Aruvikkara dam were opened as the catchment areas of both the dams have been receiving heavy rainfalls since Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued red, orange and yellow alert for rainfall in various districts of Kerala. Red alert has been issued for Alapuzha, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts, orange alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts and yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the water level in dams raising after heavy rainfall received in catchment areas. Heavy rains are expected to lash out the state in coming days CM said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics Kerala