Iconic Indian film director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal took his last breath at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital on Monday, December 23. He died at the age of 90 due to a chronic kidney disease, which he was suffering from for several years.

Benegal was undergoing dialysis and was visiting the hospital nearly three times a week. The Indian filmmaker remained passionate about cinema even at the age of 90 and was also making two to three films before his demise.

"Mr Shyam Benegal passed away at 6:38 PM at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He was suffered from chronic kidney disease. He was suffering from this for several years, but it had got very bad, that's the reason for his death," Pia Benegal, daughter of Shyam Benegal, told the news agency PTI.

From politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor, Mamata Banerjee, and Rahul Gandhi to actors like Manoj Bajpayee, India comes forth to bid the cinematic icon Shyam Benegal a farewell through their posts on the social media platform X on Monday.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shekhar Kapur, a very popular Indian filmmaker, shared his condolences as he bid farewell to his 90-year-old friend and fellow director, Benegal.

“He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide," said Shekhar Kapur.

Shahi Tharoor, a writer, former diplomat and current Member of the Lok Sabha, highlighted Benegal's legacy and his relationship with the Padma Bhushan-winning director.

"Mourning the passing of #ShyamBenegal, a giant of India's New Wave cinema who leaves a considerable body of cinematic accomplishment behind. My sisters and i knew him since our childhood, when he was an advertising professional who photographed them as the first "Amul Babies". His impact will endure, but his passing is an immense loss, for cinema and for humanity. ॐ शांति," said Tharoor.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress party, shared how Benegal's legacy in cinema will inspire generations.

“Saddened by the passing of Shyam Benegal ji, a visionary filmmaker who brought India’s stories to life with depth and sensitivity. His legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide," said Congress member Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, calling Benegal a pillar of Indian parallel cinema, expressed her condolences to his family.

“Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs. My condolences to his family, friends and followers," said Mamata Banerjee in her post on platform X.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, shared his memories with Benegal and highlighted the director's storytelling skills and experience.

"A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances. I'll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti," said Bajpayee.

Sudhir Mishra, famous director and screenwriter related fellow director Benegal's work as “poetry."

“If there is one thing Shyam Benegal expressed best: it was the Poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives!" said Mishra.

Shobhaa De, a popular Indian novelist and columnist, shared how Benegal's new projects await him on the other side.

“RIP Shyam Benegal. A class apart. Such a wonderful man, loved and respected by all. On his 90th birthday recently, he announced 3 more projects. A new script and screenplay await him on the other side," said De.

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Congress at Rajya Sabha expressed his condolences through his social media platform on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema and a true pioneer of the parallel cinema movement. His tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to social issues, leave an indelible mark," said Kharge.

“His works like ‘Bharat, Ek Khoj’ based on Pandit Nehru’s ‘The Discovery of India’ and the series ‘Samvidhaan’, which is based on the Constituent Assembly debates are a valuable reference point for young audiences," he said.

“Recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, along with 18 National Film Awards, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers," said Kharge.

"Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," said Kharge in his post on platform X.