Shyam Benegal dies: Take a look at his 90th birthday celebration picture with prominent actors a week before his demise.

Famous Indian film director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal passed away on Monday, December 23. The veteran filmmaker breathed his last at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benegal was undergoing dialysis and was visiting the hospital nearly three times a week. Yet the veteran director remained passionate about cinema, even at the age of 90.

Benegal's contribution to Indian cinema is parallel to that of Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, and others. His noted films include Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Junoon, and Mandi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Only a few days back, Benegal celebrated his 90th birthday. Indian film icon Shabana Azmi shared a photo from Benegal's birthday bash on December 15.

Benegal told the news agency PTI on his 90th birthday, “We all grow old. I don’t do anything great (on my birthday). It may be a special day but I don’t celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team."

“Some of his actors with Shyam Benegal’s on his 90th birthday Mashallah," said Shabana Azmi in her post on platform X. The photo also highlighted Benegal sharing a snapshot with other famous film industry personnel like Naseeruddin Shah. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On his birthday, Benegal also told the news agency that he was working on two to three projects and talked about how different they were from each other.

“I’m working on two to three projects; they are all different from one another. It’s difficult to say which one I will make. They are all for the big screen," said the director.

Benegal's most recent film release was a biographical in 2023, named “Mujib: The Making of a Nation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benegal's life Shyam Benegal was born in Tirumalagiri, in Hyderabad (British India time), which now belongs to the state of Telangana. At the young age of 12, he made his first film with the camera presented to him by his photographer father.