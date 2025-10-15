Automakers may seek more time as they weigh response to strict fuel efficiency norms
Carmakers have not aligned on how to respond to the draft proposal, says Siam. The draft has given some relief to small cars, but includes provisions to implement strict fuel efficiency requirements on carmakers
The country’s premier automobile lobby may seek more time to respond to the government's latest proposal to implement strict fuel efficiency norms as carmakers weigh their feedback amid differences within the industry, according to a person directly in the know.