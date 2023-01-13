SIAM, US Grains Council sign MoU to support higher ethanol adoption

“The United States believes in the power of the market to drive overall quality improvement, make the automobile and energy industries more stable over time. Our inputs facilitate market efficiencies and opportunities around the world. Through this MOU between SIAM and the U.S. Grains Council, I believe that biofuels will remain a critical tool for a stronger, more sustainable future for the United States, India, and the world," said Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena, United States Embassy, New Delhi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}