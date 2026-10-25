Siang Dam: What is behind protest in Arunachal Pradesh against the 11,200 MW hydroelectric project? All you need to know

At least 40 security personnel have been injured in clashes with protesters opposed to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday night, officials have claimed. According to the police, the protesters have also torched a police station, an NHPC office, and nine police vehicles.

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There are also reports that protesters damaged and looted the residence of National People's Party (NPP) MLA Oni Panyang, Ninong Ering of the BJP, and Kaling Moyong, the state BJP president.

What Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed concern over incidents of vandalism, looting and damage to property in Pasighat following the 12-hour bandh called in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts on October 23 by organisations opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Also Read | Arunachal dam project may cost India ₹1.13 tn

The Chief Minister said he has invited the youth wing of Adi Bane Kebang (ABK) and the Youth Association for discussions on the proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), amid ongoing protests against the project.

Khandu said he would dedicate the entire month to the Siang region and continue visiting the area until the pre-feasibility report (PFR) process was completed.

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Protest against Siang dam Tensions have been simmering in the Siang Valley, where sections of the Adi community have been opposing the Pre-Feasibility Report for the proposed hydropower project, over concerns about a possible impact on their traditional way of life amid fears over displacement, ecological damage and the risks associated with building a mega project in a seismically active region.

Local tribes from the Siang region have demanded an immediate stop to the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities and survey work for the project proposed on the Siang River.

However, the government has maintained the project would drive economic and social growth, generate employment opportunities for the youth, and strengthen water and energy security for the state and the nation, especially in view of concerns over China's proposed mega dam on the river upstream.

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It has also argued that the ongoing pre-feasibility exercise is meant to assess the project's viability and does not amount to final approval for construction. It has said public consultations and assessments would be required before a final decision is taken.

The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) and its youth wing have been among the prominent groups opposing the project-related survey work, insisting that the concerns of affected families must be addressed before the process moves ahead.

While peaceful protests have been going on for some time, it took a violent turn on Friday during the 12-hour bandh across Upper Siang, East Siang and Siang districts, called by the Adi Bane Kebang United, SUMP Affected Area Youth Association, Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum Youth Wing and Adi Galo Welfare Society.

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About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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