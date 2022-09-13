Sibi George appointed India’s next ambassador to Japan

Sibi George appointed India’s next ambassador to Japan1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
George, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Ambassador of India to Kuwait. He will replace Sanjay Kumar Verma as India’s envoy to Japan.
New Delhi: Senior diplomat Sibi George has been appointed as the next Indian ambassador to Japan, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said.
George is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.
Notably, India and Japan share a very Special Strategic and Global Partnership and the two sides continue to maintain the momentum in diverse areas to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
