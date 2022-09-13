Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Sibi George appointed India's next ambassador to Japan

Sibi George appointed India’s next ambassador to Japan

George has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan and is expected to take up the assignment shortly (Reuters)
1 min read . 12:31 PM ISTSaurav Anand

George, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Ambassador of India to Kuwait. He will replace Sanjay Kumar Verma as India’s envoy to Japan.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Sibi George has been appointed as the next Indian ambassador to Japan, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said.

George, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Ambassador of India to Kuwait. He will replace Sanjay Kumar Verma as India’s envoy to Japan.

George is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Notably, India and Japan share a very Special Strategic and Global Partnership and the two sides continue to maintain the momentum in diverse areas to advance their partnership for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

