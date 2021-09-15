Sidbi collaborates with Assam govt for development of MSMEs

MUMBAI : The Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Wednesday said it participated in a special event held at the Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, Assam, to strengthen the state co-operation.

The event was chaired by Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam. During the event, K.K. Dwivedi, principal secretary, industries and commerce, government of Assam, presented the expectations of the state on three major themes—startups, cluster development and livelihood, and enterprise promotion.

Sarma called upon state-level institutions and line departments to enhance co-operation with institutions such as Sidbi. He said cluster programme should twin with One District One Product model such that niche areas of state can be brought up in the value chain, thus helping those at the bottom of pyramid.

He also requested Sidbi to extend its expertise to manage startup fund along with active state-level institutions and called upon Sidbi to help the state in formulating a suitable guarantee fund leveraging Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).

Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairman and managing director of Sidbi, said that the organization has been dovetailing its promotion and development initiatives on soft side with hard infrastructure through its latest offerings such as cluster development fund.

“Sidbi looks forward to deepening its footprint in the state of Assam by contributing to livelihood and micro enterprise value chain as also innovation and startup ecosystem," said Ramann.

It was also agreed upon that the project specific moderately priced loan assistance under Sidbi Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) shall be extended by Sidbi to State Government for upgrading various existing MSME clusters and for developing new industrial infrastructural facilities in the State of Assam, Sidbi said in a statement.

