Sidbi launches second window of Swavalamban Challenge Fund

Sivasubramanian Ramann, IA&AS, chairman and managing director of Sidbi said, “I am pleased to announce the launch of second window of SCF, which is aimed to support impact-oriented proposals addressing developmental challenges. This initiative is a part of Swavalamban Resource Facility being implemented by us in partnership with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO UK). The themes for second window align with the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the commitments India made at 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) of attaining net zero emissions by 2070. The themes for this edition have been curated with focus on green initiatives, including climate change mitigation and adaptation measures, eco-friendly waste reduction practices through recycle, reuse or redesign and offering solutions to reduce carbon footprint in the country. Other responsive themes curated under SCF basket include financial inclusion, promoting healthy living and innovative enterprise solutions. We look forward to innovative proposals from pan-India which can contribute to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and decarbonization of India growth story. Green Bharat is right there, and we are committed to walk along with every innovative solution which makes it greener and prosperous."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}