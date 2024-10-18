Siddaramaiah breaks silence on MUDA scam case after ED raids in Karnataka: ’What should I do if...?’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remained defiant on Friday amid growing calls for his resignation. The senior Congress leader insisted that the law would take its course — breaking his silence on the matter amid an Enforcement Directorate raid at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority office.
“What should I do if ED raids on MUDA. What happens according to the law will happen...” he told reporters on Friday.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess