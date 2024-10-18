Siddaramaiah breaks silence on MUDA scam case after ED raids in Karnataka: ’What should I do if...?’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stood firm amidst increasing demands for his resignation. An Enforcement Directorate team raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority office related to a land allotment case, with Siddaramaiah stating that legal procedures would unfold as necessary.

Published18 Oct 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remained defiant on Friday amid growing calls for his resignation. The senior Congress leader insisted that the law would take its course — breaking his silence on the matter amid an  Enforcement Directorate raid  at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority office.

“What should I do if ED raids on MUDA. What happens according to the law will happen...” he told reporters on Friday.

