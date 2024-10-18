Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stood firm amidst increasing demands for his resignation. An Enforcement Directorate team raided the Mysuru Urban Development Authority office related to a land allotment case, with Siddaramaiah stating that legal procedures would unfold as necessary.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remained defiant on Friday amid growing calls for his resignation. The senior Congress leader insisted that the law would take its course — breaking his silence on the matter amid an Enforcement Directorate raid at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority office.
“What should I do if ED raids on MUDA. What happens according to the law will happen..." he told reporters on Friday.