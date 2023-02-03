Siddaramaiah claims he hasn’t written the ‘malicious fake letter’ to Sonia Gandhi
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that the letter written in his name to the party high command is fake.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that the letter sent to the Congress’ top command in his name is fake. The letter in question was addressed to Sonia Gandhi, chairwoman of the AICC, and warned that disagreements over tickets would spark unrest inside the party ranks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×