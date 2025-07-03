‘Siddaramaiah got angry and tried to slap me’: Karnataka ASP seeks voluntary retirement after abuse during rally

Narayan Venkappa Baramani, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Dharwad, Karnataka, has requested voluntary retirement, citing emotional distress.

In a detailed three-page letter, Baramani claimed he was “insulted” by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a Congress rally in Belagavi on 28 April.

According to a report by The Hindu, Baramani alleged that the CM became furious over a protest at the event, during which women waved black flags and raised slogans against the Congress leadership. Assigned to the CM’s security detail, Baramani said he was unfairly blamed for the disruption and that Siddaramaiah attempted to slap him in front of the crowd.

“The Chief Minister got angry and tried to slap me. I stepped back instinctively, but the damage was already done. I had done nothing wrong, yet I was shamed in front of a public gathering,” ASP Narayan Venkappa Baramani wrote in an open letter, explaining his decision to seek voluntary retirement.

BJP demands, ‘Siddaramaiah should issue public apology’ BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya hit back, sharing a post on X, “It is deeply saddening that Dharwad’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Narayana Baramani, who was publicly humiliated by Karnataka’s arrogant Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has now decided to take voluntary retirement.”

“This incident stands as a stark reminder of what happens when sincere, honest, and committed officers are insulted in public instead of being appreciated for their service. We demand that Siddaramaiah set aside his ego, issue a public apology to Narayana Baramani, and urge the officer to reconsider his decision,” added Malviya.

Baramani, who started his police career in 1994, said the incident deeply affected his dignity and morale. He also expressed disappointment that neither the Chief Minister’s Office nor senior police officials reached out with an apology or support

“The incident was broadcast repeatedly for two days, yet I received no reassurance or encouragement. This was not only an insult to me but to all government officials in uniform,” he stated.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has yet to issue an official response to the allegations. The incident has intensified the ongoing political debate in Karnataka, with opposition parties ramping up their criticism of the Chief Minister’s leadership style.