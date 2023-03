Congress has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, which includes the names of former CM Siddaramaiah and State party president DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah will be contesting from the Varuna constituency and Shivakumar from Kanakapura.

Congress party announces the first list of 124 candidates for Karnataka Assembly Elections.



Names of former CM Siddaramaiah, and State party president DK Shivakumar are present in the first list. pic.twitter.com/TC9vXJfrX5 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is planning to make two visits to Karnataka in the next five days to bolster the BJP's campaign efforts in the southern state. The state, which Shah believes is the BJP's gateway to the south, is set to hold elections later this year.

According to sources, Shah will be visiting the state on March 24 and 26, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on March 25. During his visit, Shah will unveil three statues, including that of Kempegowda (founder of Bengaluru) and Basaveshwara (Lingayat social reformer), in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the state Assembly on March 24.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate the Whitefield Metro Line and to attend a BJP event in Davanagere. The BJP has been trying to reach out to various communities by installing statues of famous personalities after sounding the poll bugle in the state where the party currently holds power.

The visit of Amit Shah is significant amid the BJP's push to regain power in the key southern state. On March 12, Shah was in Kerala, which was widely seen as the launch of the BJP's campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections in the south. During his visit, Shah attacked the CPI(M) and the Congress, who have long alternated at the hustings in the southern state, saying the former has been rejected worldwide, while the latter is losing relevance in the country.

Shah also criticised the two parties for fighting the recent Tripura Assembly elections in alliance, saying that while the CPI(M) and the Congress don't see eye to eye in Kerala, they came together in the northeast state for the sake of "their existence." With Shah's visit, the BJP hopes to strengthen its campaign efforts and continue its efforts to return to power in the southern state.

