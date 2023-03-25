The visit of Amit Shah is significant amid the BJP's push to regain power in the key southern state. On March 12, Shah was in Kerala, which was widely seen as the launch of the BJP's campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections in the south. During his visit, Shah attacked the CPI(M) and the Congress, who have long alternated at the hustings in the southern state, saying the former has been rejected worldwide, while the latter is losing relevance in the country.