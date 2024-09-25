A Karnataka Special Court has mandated a Lokayukta investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah linked to the MUDA site allotment controversy, following a High Court ruling that dismissed his legal challenge against the inquiry.

MUDA Scam Case: In a significant development, a Special Court in Karnataka has ordered a Lokayukta police investigation into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment controversy.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat issued the ruling on Wednesday, following the High Court's recent affirmation of Governor Thaawar chand Gehlot's sanction for the inquiry.

Following the probe order, the Karnataka CM said, "I am ready to face investigation in MUDA case, not afraid of it".

Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of the Governor's August 16 approval for the investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was dismissed by the High Court.

The allegations center around the improper allocation of 14 plots to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA. The High Court also lifted a previous interim order that had paused the Special Court's actions regarding complaints against the Chief Minister, thus paving the way for the investigation to move forward.

Afetr the Special court announced the Lokayukta probe, activist Snehamayi Krishna, reiterated the demand for a CBI probe. "The Court has said for Lokayukta investigation but we will approach Karnataka High Court since we want the investigation to happen by the CBI only. Once the FIR is filed we will approach Karnataka High Court", Snehamayi said.

MUDA Scam Case The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scandal has drawn significant attention, centering on allegations that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, benefited from an exchange of less desirable land for valuable prime plots. Opposition parties claim Siddaramaiah usurped land belonging to the Dalit community, with estimates of the scam reaching ₹3,000 crore.

Complainant Snehamayi Krishna alleges that MUDA created forged documents to acquire these plots. The accusations also extend to Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law, Malikarjuna Swamy Devaraj.

In response, Siddaramaiah has denied all allegations, asserting that all actions were lawful and claiming that the Development Authority illegally developed land owned by his wife in Mysuru's Kesarur area.

What did CM Siddaramaiah say? Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP and JD(S) of "misusing" the Raj Bhavan to launch false allegations aimed at destabilizing his government in light of the ongoing investigation into the alleged MUDA land scam. Criticizing what he termed the Bharatiya Janata Party's "revenge politics," Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the judicial system and announced his intention to consult legal experts regarding the investigation’s validity.