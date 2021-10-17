Karnataka: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the party high command will decide on its chief minister after winning the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka. He also made it clear that he has no interest in national politics and will remain in the state.

Responding to a question on whether he will become chief minister if Congress wins assembly polls, Siddaramaiah said this was something that will be decided by the party high Command.

"Congress party is a national party. Who made Basavaraj Bommai the chief minister? Did MLAs do it? It was the (BJP) high command and RSS which decided. Similarly, we too have the high command," he said, adding that on the basis of the opinion expressed by the newly elected MLAs, the high command will decide on the new Chief Minister. "Whoever is made (the CM), we will accept it."

Siddaramaiah was chief minister of the state from May 2013 to May 2018. He has been among the key leaders of the Congress in Karnataka. But Congress state chief DK Shivakumar's rise in the party has troubled him and there have been factionalism in the state unit.

Shivakumar, who is close to central leadership of the Congress, is being seen as a strong contender for the top post. The state chief's loyalists are now openly pitching for their leader as chief minister face and there is growing political one-upmanship between the two leaders and the issue may become contentious in the days to come, PTI reported citing sources.

