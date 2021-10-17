Siddaramaiah opens up on chief minister's post if Congress wins in Karnataka

"Congress party is a national party. Who made Basavaraj Bommai the chief minister? Did MLAs do it? It was the (BJP) high command and RSS which decided. Similarly, we too have the high command," he said, adding that on the basis of the opinion expressed by the newly elected MLAs, the high command will decide on the new Chief Minister. "Whoever is made (the CM), we will accept it."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}