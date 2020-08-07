BENGALURU: Yathindra, son of Karnataka's former chief minister Siddaramaiah and legislator from Varuna in Mysuru, has tested positive for covid-19, days after his father announced that he has contracted the disease.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, Yathindra appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Yathindra is among the several political leaders in Karnataka who have tested positive for the disease.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa and at least three cabinet ministers have contracted covid-19 in the last few days. Yediyurappa's daughter and several members of his staff have also tested positive.

Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah are undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital, a private healthcare provider.

In a statement, the hospital said Siddaramaiah's condition is stable and that he is responding to treatment. "He is comfortable and his appetite has improved. Our team of experts will continue to monitor him closely."

Karnataka has seen a sharp jump in cases in recent days, with most of the cases reported in Bengaluru.

Over the last one week, 34,139 new cases have been reported across Karnataka including 11,881 in Bengaluru.

