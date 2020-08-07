Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra tests positive for covid-19
Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra has tested positive for covid-19..

Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra tests positive for covid-19

1 min read . 05:55 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

  • Karnataka has seen a sharp jump in cases in recent days, with most reported in Bengaluru. Over the last one week, 34,139 new cases have been reported across the state including 11,881 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Yathindra, son of Karnataka's former chief minister Siddaramaiah and legislator from Varuna in Mysuru, has tested positive for covid-19, days after his father announced that he has contracted the disease.

BENGALURU: Yathindra, son of Karnataka's former chief minister Siddaramaiah and legislator from Varuna in Mysuru, has tested positive for covid-19, days after his father announced that he has contracted the disease.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, Yathindra appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

In a post on Twitter on Friday, Yathindra appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Yathindra is among the several political leaders in Karnataka who have tested positive for the disease.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa and at least three cabinet ministers have contracted covid-19 in the last few days. Yediyurappa's daughter and several members of his staff have also tested positive.

Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah are undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital, a private healthcare provider.

In a statement, the hospital said Siddaramaiah's condition is stable and that he is responding to treatment. "He is comfortable and his appetite has improved. Our team of experts will continue to monitor him closely."

Karnataka has seen a sharp jump in cases in recent days, with most of the cases reported in Bengaluru.

Over the last one week, 34,139 new cases have been reported across Karnataka including 11,881 in Bengaluru.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated