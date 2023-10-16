Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday said the state’s farmers have suffered losses amounting to ₹30,000 crore due to drought this year,

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Sunday said the state's farmers have suffered losses amounting to ₹30,000 crore due to drought this year, reported PTI

The Karnataka Chief Minister said the drought condition has resulted in crop loss on 42 lakh hectares in the state and 216 out of 236 taluks have been declared drought-hit

"There is crop loss of 42 lakh hectares in the state. The farmers have incurred a loss of ₹30,000 this year. As per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, we have sought ₹4,860 crore from the union government and the central team has visited the drought-hit areas," PTI reported Siddaramaiah as saying at the inauguration of historic Mysuru Dasara festival.

The chief minister mentioned that the state government had earlier declared drought in 195 taluks of the state.

"Now, again after the meeting, the cabinet sub-committee has announced drought in 21 taluks. In all, 216 taluks have been declared drought-hit," he said.

Siddaramaiah said his government will provide input subsidies to the farmers for drinking water, fodder, water for the cattle, employment and other relief measures. “This year’s specialty is that we are witnessing green drought, where crops have grown but there is no yield," the Karnataka chief minister noted.

\The state government on Friday issued an official notification declaring 22 more taluks drought affected, based on another round of crop survey and ground truthing report conducted in the past one week.

Karnataka revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda said another memorandum will be submitted to the central government on Monday seeking additional relief funds for the state. The state has an opportunity to seek an additional drought relief of ₹300-350 crore as per the central government's guidelines, the minister said.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday warned the state government of an agitation along with the farmers, if four more districts - Haveri, Shiggaon, Hanagal and Byadgi - are not declared drought-hit by Monday.

