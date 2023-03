On Friday, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah allegedly slapped a man who was reportedly among a group of supporters demanding election tickets for a party MLA.

#WATCH | LoP and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slaps a supporter who came to meet him at his residence in Bengaluru earlier today. The supporter had come to him amid a huge crowd of visitors there. pic.twitter.com/968Ba1t9DB — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

The incident occurred in Bengaluru when the former CM was leaving his house and was surrounded by supporters of Harihar MLA S Ramappa.

According to ANI, the man who was slapped was an aide of Siddaramaiah himself.

As per the footage, Siddaramaiah was pushed by a crowd of supporters demanding election tickets for a party MLA when he stepped out of his house in Bengaluru.

The video further shows that Siddaramaiah then slapped one of the supporters before leaving in his car.