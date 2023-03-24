Siddaramaiah slaps supporter amidst crowd outside his house | Video

Siddaramaiah slaps supporter amidst crowd outside his house | Video1 min read . 06:58 PM IST
The man who was slapped was an aide of Siddaramaiah himself.
On Friday, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah allegedly slapped a man who was reportedly among a group of supporters demanding election tickets for a party MLA.
The incident occurred in Bengaluru when the former CM was leaving his house and was surrounded by supporters of Harihar MLA S Ramappa.
According to ANI, the man who was slapped was an aide of Siddaramaiah himself.
As per the footage, Siddaramaiah was pushed by a crowd of supporters demanding election tickets for a party MLA when he stepped out of his house in Bengaluru.
The video further shows that Siddaramaiah then slapped one of the supporters before leaving in his car.
