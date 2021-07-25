In view of incessant rainfall in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged the state government to postpone the K-CET exams which were scheduled on July 25. Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.