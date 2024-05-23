Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi to cancel Hassan MP's diplomatic passport
Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Apart from cancelling the diplomatic passport, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged PM Modi to undertake “prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India.”
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has once again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, urging him to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the ‘obscene videos’ case. He further urged PM Modi to undertake “prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India."